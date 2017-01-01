Cuba News, Information and Commentary

Havana Cuba Business Travel Culture and Politics

Cuba Ventures Acquires Travelucion Media, Steve Marshall Appointed Director

Posted in Cuba Business > Business In Cuba

Cuba Ventures Completes COB and Acquires 100% of Travelucion Media, Steve Marshall Appointed Director Vancouver, BC – Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) (the “Company”) (“Cuba Ventures”) (formerly MPH Ventures Corp.) today announces that the Company has received regulatory acceptance for its… Read More

DOZENS of Cuban government businesses removed from US OFAC SDN list

Posted in Cuba Politics > OFAC

According to the US Treasury’s OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List for November 19, 2015, dozens of Cuban businesses (all run by the Cuban government) have been desisted. One would expect a surge in US based businesses to now start operations… Read More

OFAC releases updated SDN list removing some Cuba entities

Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo

Rob Sequin | Havana Journal Way down on page 13 of 14 on the OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL changes to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List dated March 24, 2015, you will see the list (below) of companies, vessels and individuals removed from the “SDN” list of entities… Read More

Another bill to end US Embargo - Freedom to Export to Cuba Act

Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo

Agriculture Ranking Member Senator Debbie Stabenow Announces Bipartisan Legislation Lifting Cuban Trade Embargo WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, today announced her sponsorship of bipartisan legislation… Read More

Port of Mariel information from Cuba Foreign Trade magazine

Posted in Cuba Business > Cuba-World Trade

Excerpted from Cuba Foreign Trade magazine, a publication of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce A Strategic Project for Cuban Foreign Trade The Special Development Zone Mariel (ZEDM), is expected to be the main port of entry and exit for Cuban foreign trade and a major development pole located in the center… Read More

Newly eased Cuba trade and travel restrctions released by OFAC

Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo

Courtesy of Marc Frank - Reuters TREASURY AND COMMERCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATORY AMENDMENTS TO THE CUBA SANCTIONS Amendments Implement Changes Announced by the President on December 17 Related to the Easing of Cuba Sanctions WASHINGTON - On December 17, 2014 the President announced a set of diplomatic… Read More

New US Cuba trade and travel regulations to be published soon

Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo

Excerpted from the New York Times Before any changes of US Cuba trade and travel policies can be changed, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) needs to publish newly updated regulations. The new regulations are expected to be published some time in January. Currently, General licenses, which require… Read More

Cuba Explorations offers legal travel to Cuba trips

Posted in Cuba Travel > Legal Travel to Cuba

Cuba Explorations is a recently created, full service, Cuba travel provider offering a number of cultural tours to Cuba. The company was launched by travel industry veteran and founder of Paragon Events, (a 25 year event production company), Renee Radabaugh after she visited Cuba. She recognized immediately… Read More

Red Bull pays $90,000 for OFAC Cuba travel sanction violations

Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo

Red Bull North America, Inc. Settles Potential Civil Liability for Alleged Violations of the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, 31 C.F.R. Part 515: Red Bull North America, Inc. (“RBNA”) has agreed to pay $89,775 to settle potential civil liability for seven alleged violations of the Cuban Assets Control… Read More

Open Letter to president Obama: ease Cuba trade and travel embargo

Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo

(official title: Support Civil Society in Cuba) Dear Mr. President, Your administration has taken several important steps to support the Cuban people by opening travel for Cuban-American families, expanding remittances, and enabling purposeful travel for more Americans. Those policies have fostered direct… Read More

