Cuba News, Information and Commentary

Posted in Cuba Business > Business In CubaCuba Ventures Completes COB and Acquires 100% of Travelucion Media, Steve Marshall Appointed Director Vancouver, BC – Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) (the “Company”) (“Cuba Ventures”) (formerly MPH Ventures Corp.) today announces that the Company has received regulatory acceptance for its… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > OFACAccording to the US Treasury’s OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List for November 19, 2015, dozens of Cuban businesses (all run by the Cuban government) have been desisted. One would expect a surge in US based businesses to now start operations… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > US EmbargoRob Sequin | Havana Journal Way down on page 13 of 14 on the OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL changes to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List dated March 24, 2015, you will see the list (below) of companies, vessels and individuals removed from the “SDN” list of entities… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > US EmbargoAgriculture Ranking Member Senator Debbie Stabenow Announces Bipartisan Legislation Lifting Cuban Trade Embargo WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, today announced her sponsorship of bipartisan legislation… Read More
Posted in Cuba Business > Cuba-World TradeExcerpted from Cuba Foreign Trade magazine, a publication of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce A Strategic Project for Cuban Foreign Trade The Special Development Zone Mariel (ZEDM), is expected to be the main port of entry and exit for Cuban foreign trade and a major development pole located in the center… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > US EmbargoCourtesy of Marc Frank - Reuters TREASURY AND COMMERCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF REGULATORY AMENDMENTS TO THE CUBA SANCTIONS Amendments Implement Changes Announced by the President on December 17 Related to the Easing of Cuba Sanctions WASHINGTON - On December 17, 2014 the President announced a set of diplomatic… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > US EmbargoExcerpted from the New York Times Before any changes of US Cuba trade and travel policies can be changed, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) needs to publish newly updated regulations. The new regulations are expected to be published some time in January. Currently, General licenses, which require… Read More
Posted in Cuba Travel > Legal Travel to CubaCuba Explorations is a recently created, full service, Cuba travel provider offering a number of cultural tours to Cuba. The company was launched by travel industry veteran and founder of Paragon Events, (a 25 year event production company), Renee Radabaugh after she visited Cuba. She recognized immediately… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > US EmbargoRed Bull North America, Inc. Settles Potential Civil Liability for Alleged Violations of the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, 31 C.F.R. Part 515: Red Bull North America, Inc. (“RBNA”) has agreed to pay $89,775 to settle potential civil liability for seven alleged violations of the Cuban Assets Control… Read More
Posted in Cuba Politics > US Embargo(official title: Support Civil Society in Cuba) Dear Mr. President, Your administration has taken several important steps to support the Cuban people by opening travel for Cuban-American families, expanding remittances, and enabling purposeful travel for more Americans. Those policies have fostered direct… Read More
There are currently 5873 Cuba news articles and 4536 registered members.
Cuban Cigars -- Cuban Birth Certificates -- Legal Travel to Cuba
Visit our Cuba Forum
Enjoy hundreds of select Cuba websites in our Cuba Directory
All visitors are welcome to post news, questions, comments, and suggestions in our Cuba Forum
"The Havana Journal is a great Havana nerve center with all the right information for opening more dialogue, awareness and especially action. Very nice."
-- Ben Corbett, author of the book This is Cuba - An Outlaw Culture Survives
"Thank you Rob. The Havana Journal is the fastest and best way to keep current on Cuban issues."
-- David Radlo, President and Owner Radlo Foods, LLC
"Leisure Canada's business is Cuba and I have a responsibility to our shareholders to be an authority on Cuba. That's why I read the Havana Journal."